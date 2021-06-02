Target To Resume Selling Pokémon TCG Cards In A Limited Capacity

Well, it's official – Target, one of the biggest big-box retailers in the United States and elsewhere, will be selling cards from the Pokémon Trading Card Game once again, following a brief two-week hiatus that has since passed. However, there is a minor catch in this reinstatement of sales.

Previously, we covered the news that Target would be halting their sales of sports cards and Pokémon TCG cards. This was two weeks ago. Now, according to @AskTarget, Target's official support account on Twitter, they have plans to reverse this decision, presumably as a litmus test to see if scalpers will continue to act inappropriately.

Thanks for checking with us. To ensure the safety of our guests and Team Members we have been evaluating the selling of trading cards very closely. As of this week, we will be selling Pokémon cards in the stores again, every day, with a limit of two per guest. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 2, 2021

The catch to the reinstatmeent of sales is that, as immediately before the embargo on sales, guests will only be able to buy two Pokémon TCG products per day. This tracks, since this was their policy in the months directly preceding the embargo.

This lifting of sales restrictions comes at a time lining up fairly well with the June 18th release of Chilling Reign, the next expansion set for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. This set includes cards that are inspired by Pokémon found in the Crown Tundra expansion of the video games Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

At this time, there is no word on whether Wal-Mart will be changing their policies. Furthermore, we do not have any confirmation on whether or not sports cards will be re-entering Target's sales alongside the Pokémon TCG. Nevertheless, are you excited to be able to purchase Pokémon cards once again from Target stores? Let us know what you think of this new series of developments in the comments below!