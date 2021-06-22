Tasks For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's Unforgivable Truth Part 2

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's current Brilliant Event, An Unforgivable Truth Part 2, offers players both a Special Assignment and a Bonus Assignment. With this breakdown of the tasks and rewards, you can plan for this event… and prepare yourself for a task that seems oddly difficult to complete.

The full tasks and rewards for the Brilliant Event Special Assignment now active in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are as follows:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Re'em Blood

Brew 3 Potions: 2 Granian Hair

Return 12 Brilliant Three-Headed Dog: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Return 3 Self-Playing Harps: 1 Unicorn Hair

Use Master Notes 5 Times: 6 Bitterroot

Collect 6 Brilliant Unforgivable Truth Runestones: 6 Snowdrop

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Return 12 Brilliant Philosopher's Stones: 1 Silver Key

Cast 15 Great Spells: 6 Snowdrop

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Place 5 Images on the Brilliant An Unforgivable Truth Page: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant An Unforgivable Truth Foundables: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Broken Winged Key

Once Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players complete these tasks and claim their rewards, they will unlock this bonus assignment.

Bonus Assignment

Return 7 Self-Playing Harps: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Return 45 Brilliant An Unforgivable Truth Foundables: 1 Silver Key

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book

Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy

Win in Highest Unlocked Chamber 1 Time: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Underground Chambers Trapdoor

While these tasks and rewards are mostly self-explanatory, many Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players have taken to the game's official forum to ask… where in the world are the Self-Playing Harps? I must agree. After a Tonic for Trace Detection and some real-world exploration, I have seen not a single one. Hopefully, Niantic acts quickly.