Tasks For The Season Of Legends Special Research In Pokémon GO

The Season of Legends Special Research is now live in Pokémon GO. Not to be confused with the Nosepass-centric Timed Research that went live yesterday as well, this one focuses on the Forces of Nature trio, which are currently cycling through raids. As a Special Research, this one has no time limit. Let's get into the offerings.

The entire tasks and rewards for the Season of Legends Special Research in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Five

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls

Make 5 Great Throws: 10 Great Balls

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 10 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 1500 XP, Kabuto

Page Two of Five

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon: 10 Hyper Potions

Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Bost: 1 Mossy Lure Module

Take a snapshot of Landorus: 10 Landorus Candy

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Drilbur

Page Three of Five

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokémon: 5 Max Revives

Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost: 1 Fast TM

Take a snapshot of Tornadus: 10 Tornadus Candy

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Ducklett

Page Four of Five

Catch 10 Electric-type Pokémon: 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost: 1 Charged TM

Take a snapshot of Thundurus: 10 Thundurus Candy

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Joltik

Page Five of Five

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP

Rewards: 5000 XP, Unova Stone, Munna

Personally, this one strikes me as odd when paired with the Searching for Legends Timed Research. The Timed Research seems focused on Nosepass, while this is, of course, meant to focus on Legendaries. The rewards seem subpar, though. At best, random. While players will appreciate the XP, giving this Special Research the season's title and hyping it up in the original announcement has led to a very underwhelmed reaction from players so far. Still, it's a free series of rewards and there is no time limit on this one. I wouldn't go crazy rushing to finish it, though, as there's nothing too exciting waiting for you on the other side.