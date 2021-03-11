Tasks For The Season Of Legends Special Research In Pokémon GO

The Season of Legends Special Research is now live in Pokémon GO. Not to be confused with the Nosepass-centric Timed Research that went live yesterday as well, this one focuses on the Forces of Nature trio, which are currently cycling through raids. As a Special Research, this one has no time limit. Let's get into the offerings.
The entire tasks and rewards for the Season of Legends Special Research in Pokémon GO are:
Page One of Five
- Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls
- Make 5 Great Throws: 10 Great Balls
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 10 Pinap Berries
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 1500 XP, Kabuto
Page Two of Five
- Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon: 10 Hyper Potions
- Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Bost: 1 Mossy Lure Module
- Take a snapshot of Landorus: 10 Landorus Candy
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Drilbur
Page Three of Five
- Catch 10 Flying-type Pokémon: 5 Max Revives
- Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost: 1 Fast TM
- Take a snapshot of Tornadus: 10 Tornadus Candy
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Ducklett
Page Four of Five
- Catch 10 Electric-type Pokémon: 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost: 1 Charged TM
- Take a snapshot of Thundurus: 10 Thundurus Candy
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Joltik
Page Five of Five
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2000 XP
- Rewards: 5000 XP, Unova Stone, Munna
Personally, this one strikes me as odd when paired with the Searching for Legends Timed Research. The Timed Research seems focused on Nosepass, while this is, of course, meant to focus on Legendaries. The rewards seem subpar, though. At best, random. While players will appreciate the XP, giving this Special Research the season's title and hyping it up in the original announcement has led to a very underwhelmed reaction from players so far. Still, it's a free series of rewards and there is no time limit on this one. I wouldn't go crazy rushing to finish it, though, as there's nothing too exciting waiting for you on the other side.