Tasks & Rewards for Luminous Legends Y In Pokémon GO

The Luminous Legends Y event kicks off today, May 18th at 10 AM local time in Pokémon GO. Along with bringing forth the arrival of the Legendary Pokémon Yveltal and a spotlight on Dark-type spawns, this tw0-week-long event will also feature a Timed Research that culminates in an encounter with one of the game's most desired Pokémon: Deino.

The full tasks and rewards for the Luminous Legends Y Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Seven

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: Meowth encounter

Catch 5 Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Rattata encounter

REWARDS: 1000 XP, Stunky encounter

Page Two of Seven

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon: 5 Hyper Potions

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 3 Revives

Purify 7 Shadow Pokémon: 1 Mysterious Component

REWARDS: 2000 XPP, Alolan Rattata encounter

Page Three of Seven

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo: 2000 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff: 2000 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra: 2000 XP

REWARDS: 2000 XP, Murkrow

Page Four of Seven

Purify 8 Shadow Pokémon: 1 Mossy Lure

Evolve 8 Pokémon: Eevee encounter

Earn 8 hearts with your Buddy: 1 Glacial Lure

REWARDS: 3000 XP, Mightyena encounter

Page Five of Seven

Defeat 8 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 7 Pinap Berries

Use an Incense: Galarian Zigzagoon

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon: Sneasel

REWARDS: 3000 XP, Alolan Meowth encounter

Page Six of Seven

Complete 7 Field Research tasks: 10 Great Balls

Win 1 raid: Houndoom encounter

Catch 5 different species of Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Grimer encounter

REWARDS: 4000 XP, Absol encounter

Page Seven of Seven

Purify 10 Shadow Pokémon: 1 Poffin

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times: Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Catch 12 Shadow Pokémon: Larvitar encounter

REWARDS: 5000 Stardust, Deino encounter

All right, well that seems quite substantial! We're getting some great species here including Absol, Larvitar, and Deino, the latter of which is one of the rarest and most sought after in the game… and it does come Shiny. This is far more intensive than last week's research and will take quite a lot of battling Team GO Rocket, but remember that in doing so, you will be contributing to Pokémon GO's Global Challenge to unlock Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon and triple catch XP for the second half of the event.