Tasks & Rewards for Luminous Legends Y In Pokémon GO
The Luminous Legends Y event kicks off today, May 18th at 10 AM local time in Pokémon GO. Along with bringing forth the arrival of the Legendary Pokémon Yveltal and a spotlight on Dark-type spawns, this tw0-week-long event will also feature a Timed Research that culminates in an encounter with one of the game's most desired Pokémon: Deino.
The full tasks and rewards for the Luminous Legends Y Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:
Page One of Seven
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: Meowth encounter
- Catch 5 Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Rattata encounter
- REWARDS: 1000 XP, Stunky encounter
Page Two of Seven
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon: 5 Hyper Potions
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 3 Revives
- Purify 7 Shadow Pokémon: 1 Mysterious Component
- REWARDS: 2000 XPP, Alolan Rattata encounter
Page Three of Seven
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo: 2000 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff: 2000 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra: 2000 XP
- REWARDS: 2000 XP, Murkrow
Page Four of Seven
- Purify 8 Shadow Pokémon: 1 Mossy Lure
- Evolve 8 Pokémon: Eevee encounter
- Earn 8 hearts with your Buddy: 1 Glacial Lure
- REWARDS: 3000 XP, Mightyena encounter
Page Five of Seven
- Defeat 8 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 7 Pinap Berries
- Use an Incense: Galarian Zigzagoon
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon: Sneasel
- REWARDS: 3000 XP, Alolan Meowth encounter
Page Six of Seven
- Complete 7 Field Research tasks: 10 Great Balls
- Win 1 raid: Houndoom encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Grimer encounter
- REWARDS: 4000 XP, Absol encounter
Page Seven of Seven
- Purify 10 Shadow Pokémon: 1 Poffin
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times: Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
- Catch 12 Shadow Pokémon: Larvitar encounter
- REWARDS: 5000 Stardust, Deino encounter
All right, well that seems quite substantial! We're getting some great species here including Absol, Larvitar, and Deino, the latter of which is one of the rarest and most sought after in the game… and it does come Shiny. This is far more intensive than last week's research and will take quite a lot of battling Team GO Rocket, but remember that in doing so, you will be contributing to Pokémon GO's Global Challenge to unlock Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon and triple catch XP for the second half of the event.