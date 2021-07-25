TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Cranidos Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's fossil-themed Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Cranidos cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Cranidos picks in the comments below.

First up, we have a vintage Cranidos from Diamond & Pearl: Mysterious Treasures. This card, a common, was illustrated by Mitsuhiro Arita, one of the most prominent Pokémon artists who has been working for the TCG since Base Set. Fans of the Pokémon TCG may know Arita best for his work on the iconic Base Set Charizard holographic that has become one of the all-time most iconic collectibles. Here, he draws a dynamic Cranidos in an intense action pose.

Normally, I'd try to showcase a few different artists, but this is easily my favorite Cranidos card of all time. I love how the Black Star Promo sets that run through the various eras show cards that would normally be common as holos, especially due to the fact that they use the incredible galaxy foil even to this day. This Arita Cranidos is absolutely adorable, and it sets the foil over a beautiful royal blue sky. It's a perfect chance for a holographic swirl, as pictured above!

Finally, the most recent Cranidos card from the Pokémon TCG was from Sun & Moon: Ultra Prism. Kouki Saitou illustrates a soft and cute Cranidos that looks like it'd be in an animated film. We've seen thirteen expansions since this set without even counting special sets like Dragon Majesty, Hidden Fates, Shining Fates, and more. It's long, long past time we get another card featuring this prehistoric cutie.

Good luck to everyone aiming to catch Shiny Cranidos this week in Pokémon GO!