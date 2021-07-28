TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Golurk Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event in Pokémon GO in which Golurk is available as a Tier Three raid boss, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Golurk cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Golurk picks in the comments below.

Wow, what a time this was. The Secret Rares of the Black & White era were something to behold. You can take a look at the image above, but trust me… this doesn't do this style of card justice. The most common kind of this Secret Rare during the era was a card depicting the Shiny version of a Pokémon with textured gold foil borders and texture on the card's artwork. The texture is similar to what we currently see on Full Art cards. It's a simple style that is mind-blowing in presentation. This Golurk is illustrated by 5ban Graphics, whose 3D style is perfect to make this tactile card from Black & White: Boundaries Crossed into a beautiful collectible.

Now, let me just be up front here… I try to spread the love in these pieces. I'd never plan for a TCG Spotlight to include two cards from XY: Ancient Origins. When I thought about it, though, I asked myself… am I here to share random cards or am I here to show you all what I think is the best? The latter, no doubt. I'd love for people to read these pieces and do what I've done a few times after writing them – which is hop over to my favorite trading card website and buy that card. Here's Suwama Chiaki's Golurk from XY: Ancient Origins, which checks all the boxes for me. It's cute, it has some Pokémon interaction with Golurk looking up at Gligar, and it showcases the species in a way that's different than we normally see. Instead of the action-packed bruiser here, Golurk is pretty much just chilling. I love it. Also, Gligar is a favorite of mine so major bonus points there.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Ancient Trait cards are a massively underrated style of card. It gave the full-but-not-quite-full art treatment to cards that weren't just rare. Commons and uncommons could be Ancient Traits too. This kawayoo Golurk Ancient Trait from Ancient Origins is moody and intimidating, creating a terrific balance with the previous card from the same set.