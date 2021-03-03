TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Landorus Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Landorus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Landorus cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Landorus cards in the comments below.

5ban Graphics, the company responsible for many of the modern GX and V cards, illustrated this Landorus promo, which captures its famous folded-arm pose. This textured, Full Art card looks like the EX Full Arts of the time but is, instead, a standard Pokémon card that was found in the Forces of Nature Collection Box. Landorus, I'm sorry to say, isn't one of the most popular Pokémon so has had a limited number of features in the TCG since its release in Generation Five. However, the few times that this Unovan Legendary has been spotlighted stand out, as cards like this which make Landrous look like a badass certainly elevate his stock — at least for me.

This Therian Forme Landorus promo from the Plasma era is another Black & White Promo, and could be found as the holo promo card in Plasma Freeze three-pack blisters. The Therian Forme is my personal favorite of Landorus's Formes, which depicts the Legendary Pokémon as more animalistic rather than the normal genie appearance. Also, the Incarnate Formes show the three Forces of Nature to be obvious re-skins of each other, while the Therian Formes are more unique. Therian Landorus is captured nicely here by 5ban Graphics, the same artists as the above card, with the blue electricity around it working nicely with the blue border of the card, which was a unique feature of the Plasma era.

Wow, another 5ban card here. Not many other artists have gotten the chance to illustrate Landorus, it seems. This one is a Full Art Therian Landorus EX and is part of the main expansion: Black & White: Boundaries Crossed, a set known for its focus on Unovan Legendaries including Terrakion, Kyurem, and more. This is the most dynamic of all the Landorus cards, with the Pokémon looking as if it's ready to pounce.

Finally, believe it or not, we have a Landorus card illustrated by a different artist: Midori Harada. This card is identical in its use in the actual TCG to the first card featured, but the artwork was exclusive to the special Legendary Treasures set. I personally find Legendary Treasures to be one of the all-time greatest sets due to the Radiant Collection subset, but even the standard set had terrific ards, including this holo Landorus which looked cool with the horizontal, liney holographic style of the time.