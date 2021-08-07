TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Palkia Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's highly anticipated release of Shiny Palkia in Pokémon GO's Ultra Bonus Part Two: Space event, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Palkia cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Palkia picks in the comments below.

We start with Palkia's humble Pokémon TCG beginnings. Nakaoka illustrated this holographic Palkia card for the Diamond & Pearl base set, and it looks like this Legendary Water/Dragon-type Pokémon is stretching before its workout. This card was printed during the galaxy foil era, and the background of the card's artwork really leans into what it knows the foil will do. It gives the holographic pattern room to do its thing, which ends up resulting in a card that looks incredible in person.

This Diamond & Pearl Black Star Promo card depicts Palkia in its Shiny form. Ryo Ueda illustrates this stunning Lv.X card, which showcases the powerful Pokémon pushing its way out of the card's borders. I personally love Lv.X cards, finding them to be one of the most appealing styles of cards ever produced by the Pokémon TCG. I love the holographic borders, which makes it card look almost as if it's encrusted in diamonds.

Finally, we move to the Black & White era for this 5ban Graphics Palkia EX Full Art from Plasma Blast. Note the blue borders. This is no normal Full Artt EX, but rather a Team Plasma Full Art EX. These cards are unique to the end of the Black & White era with the multiple Plasma-themed sets, and man oh man are they uniquely cool. The artwork looks comic book-inspired, breaking from 5ban's normal 3D style. I wonder if we'll get any Team Plasma cards in Pokémon TCG: Celebrations, which is bringing back new cards that bring back certain styles of cards, including Lv.X cards, for the 25th Anniversary.