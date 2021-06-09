TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Registeel Pokémon Cards

In honor of the current Registeel feature in Pokémon GO raids, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Registeel cards from the Pokémon TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Registeel picks in the comments below.

The first appearance of Registeel in the Pokémon TCG is courtesy of the main designer and artist for the Pokémon Company, Ken Sugimori himself. It's a common occurrence for Sugimori to do a Pokémon's first card, especially back in this era. His smooth, clean lines make up the platonic form of the Pokémon. When you think of the species, it's usually Ken's art you see, which I think is pretty cool. This iconic first Registeel card is simple but effective, and the look of Steel-type cards of the time is terrific. It's a shame that both Steel-type and Dragon-type cards have lost the cool textured style of artwork that was once used on them.

A Shiny Registeel has appeared! This Registeel Gold Star card by artist Masakazu Fukuda is the final card in the EX Legend Maker set, and wow is it stunning. This minty green Registeel shows just how long the Pokémon TCG has been leaning into the crazy around Shinies. Years before Hidden Fates introduced the Shiny Vault, we saw these Gold Star cards, some of which are now very valuable, showcasing these alternately colored species.

My personal favorite Registeel card of all time is the Full Art Registeel EX from Dragons Exalted. On this textured variant, longtime TCG artist 5ban Graphics showcases the Shiny form again. This is one of 5ban's best offerings in my opinion. As an art studio, they have been criticized by some for their overuse of CGI-style artwork, but this one looks nothing like the examples that their critics have brought up. Stylized and expressive, this Registeel card is a real stunner.