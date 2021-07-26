TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Shieldon Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's fossil-themed Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Shieldon cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Shieldon picks in the comments below.

You have to love a Black Star Promo. These promo cards are really the only occasion where you can see a Pokémon like Shieldon get the holo treatment. This beautiful card is illustrated by Kouki Saitou, a longtime artist for the TCG. It depicts two Shieldon either… well, there could be a few things they're doing. Let's just be honest. It could be a good ol' football butt tap. It could be that they're walking, maybe leading a conga line of Shieldon. Whatever it is, though, it's cute.

Here's the danger in writing about the Pokémon TCG for Bleeding Cool. I primarily collect one or two sets at a time: one older and one current. It makes my completionist habits a bit more feasible. Writing these articles, though, ends up showing me cards like this stunning Shieldon from the rare 11th Movie Commemorative Set that was only released in Japan. Now, I'm on an auction site searching for this amazing Kagemaru Himeno card. Oops, now it's in my cart. Wait, there are nine other cards in the set, maybe I should just…

Damn.

We end our spotlight with this beautifully illustrated, pastel Shieldon by Mizue. This card was part of the second-to-last XY-era set, Steam Siege. This set is criminally underrated, with it becoming something of a meme in the Pokémon TCG community due to its reputation of bad pull rates and uninteresting cards. Personally, I couldn't disagree more. Steam Siege comes up a lot when I'm doing these "best of" style pieces due to its strong art, particularly in the common and uncommon cards.