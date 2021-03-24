TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Surskit Pokémon Cards

In honor of tonight's Surskit Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic cards featuring Surskit in the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Surskit cards in the comments below.

There's something lovably innocent in Toshinao Aoki's Surskit from 2004's EX Hidden Legends. It could be the eyes or the fact that its hair looks somewhat like a kid with the absolute worst bowl cut, but it makes me want to go get a copy of this card right now. The artwork is unique here, with all colors and no lines, reminding me almost of cardboard cutouts.

Whoa, and we have the total opposite here with an incredibly intense Surskit as drawn by Kagemaru Himeno in the first-ever Pop Series set. Is Surskit battling guppies in the water? Is it having an epic face-off with some unseen Pokémon foe? Is it engaged in a duel to the death with its own reflection? The world may never know.

Speaking of cardboard cutouts! This Supreme Victors Surskit by artist Miki Tanaka reminds me of that original EX Hidden Legends card in style, but with a completely different vibe. Here, Surskit looks like it just stepped off of the bus of the first day of school, nervous but ready to try something new.

Here we have a much more modern Surskit from Kyoko Umemoto. This card from the Sun & Moon base set (quite the underrated collection of cards) is serene and beautiful, allowing us to see past the surface of water into the tranquil, flowery paradise in which this Bug/Water-type Pokémon lives. For Pokémon TCG collectors who look down upon this set, which I'm seeing more and more, my recommendation is to look not only at the artwork of the Ultra Rares but also the common cards like this. It's quite a nice set!