Tchia Offers New Developer Behind-The-Scenes Video

Awaceb and Kepler Interactive released a new video this week for Tchia, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the game's production. The video is shot, but it give a better perspective of where the team is coming from as they are developing a game that is based around the home island the two main developers of the company grew up on. Which if you didn't know, is New Caledonia, just off the East of Australia. Enjoy the video down at the bottom!

"Join Tchia on her tropical open-world adventure as she sets off to rescue her father from the cruel tyrant, Meavora, ruler of the archipelago. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around beautiful islands as you explore a physics-driven sandbox. Face the fabric soldiers created by Meavora in open encounters where your creativity gives you the edge. Take control of any animal or object you can find, make new friends and jam on your fully playable Ukulele. A poetic coming-of-age story inspired by New Caledonia."

"Tchia's special gift lets you take control of any animal or object you can find. Use their unique gameplays and abilities to travel, solve puzzles and uncover secrets. Fly around as a bird, explore the ocean as a fish or dig treasures as a dog. Over 30 playable animals and hundreds of objects. Jump and glide your way across a vast archipelago and use the Tricks system for cool stunts and dives. The free climbing mechanic lets you ascend anything in the world without restriction including any physics-driven tree. Sail your customizable boat on turquoise lagoons and dive around coral reefs and shipwrecks. Just jamming by yourself or playing alongside NPCs, your fully playable ukulele will be a trusty companion throughout the game. Use it at key story moments during rhythm sections, or play unlockable melodies at any point in the open world to trigger special events such as attracting animals, triggering rainfall."