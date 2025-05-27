Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: 8K, HDTV, TCL

TCL Unveils New QM8K Precise Dimming QD-Mini LED TV

TCL dropped new details on their latest 8K HDTV on the way, as they showed off the new QM8K OD-Mini LED TV with precise dimming

Article Summary TCL launches the QM8K QD-Mini LED TV featuring a CrystGlow WHVA Panel with virtually borderless design

New Halo Control System boosts HDR, with 35% more dimming zones and 65% higher peak brightness

Advanced QLED tech provides richer colors, higher native contrast, and near-no blooming display performance

Enhanced audio by Bang & Olufsen and ultra-thin cabinet deliver premium sound and sleek aesthetics

TCL unveiled a brand new 8K HDTV model this morning, as they showed off the brand-new QM8K QD-Mini LED TV. The shorthand to this new design is that it's highlighted by their new CrystGlow WHVA Panel with ZeroBorderm as users will see a more dynamic range with precise dimming and picture accuracy. Stemming from its Halo Control System, you're getting a much more stunning HDR impact from up to 35% more dimming zones, 65% higher peak brightness compared to previous models, and improved audio by Bang & Olufsen. We have more details about the model below as it hits the market this week.

TCL QM8K QD-Mini LED TV

Enhancing its next-gen QD-Mini LED technology, the TCL QM8K is the first Precise Dimming Series model to incorporate the new CrystGlow WHVA Panel with ZeroBorder. The high contrast anti-reflective panel now offers an ultra-wide viewing angle that virtually eliminates color shift with a 40% wider color viewing angle than its predecessor, while ZeroBorder revolutionizes TV panel design. The combined width of a TV's bezel and border significantly impacts its visual appearance, and the TCL QM8K reduces that total width to just 3-4mm through special TV and panel materials and design. The QM8K sports a one-piece aerospace-grade aluminum alloy mold for high structural rigidity, anodized ceramic film for enhanced panel stability, and now small-scale LCD panel driver circuitry along the panel edges without creating any panel deformation or light leakage, to create a new, fresh, premium look.

The Halo Control System yields three key benefits, including enhanced color accuracy, enhanced gray scale accuracy, as well as virtually no blooming, for more natural, stunning picture quality. The new system's Super High Energy LED Chip combines high brightness with increased light efficiency while a Super Condensed Micro Lens uses a narrower light path for more precise light control. Additionally, the new TCL Micro OD reduces optical distance between the backlight and diffuser plate, helping avoid light overlap for virtually no blooming or halo effect, to produce clear, sharp edges between bright whites and dark blacks. TCL's enhanced QD-Mini LED backlight technology works in conjunction with a high contrast WHVA Panel to block out more of the light when the LCD closes for a better dark state, providing up to five times better native contrast. Furthermore, enhanced QLED technology combines a new Color Optimization Algorithm with more vibrant Quantum Crystals for significantly improved color accuracy.

Critical to achieve premium picture quality, processing also gets an upgrade in the TCL QM8K with Zero-Delay Transient Response for virtually no lag between the input signal and backlight response, preventing after-image blur and maximizing specular highlights. The Halo Control System also adds a Bi-Directional 23-bit Backlight Controller, allowing the finest granular control of over 65,000 levels of brightness for each LED so gray scale accuracy is elevated. In addition, the system includes a Dynamic Light Algorithm (DLA) that intelligently optimizes the incoming video to render SDR signals at near HDR level, for consistently pristine picture quality regardless of the content metadata. TCL has also added Audio by Bang & Olufsen, to match its more accurate picture with exceptional sound quality. Cosmetically, the QM8K is enhanced with a thinner, flatter cabinet design for truly flush wall mounting, and an elegant pedestal stand for those that want to place it on their home theater furniture.

