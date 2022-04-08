Team GO Rocket Giovanni Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022

There has been a shakeup with the Team GO Rocket line-ups in Pokémon GO now live as of April 2022. This includes Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket boss. Once you've completed a few pages of the Silent Schemes Special Research, you will be awarded a Super Rocket Radar that you can use to face Giovanni. For the first time, Giovanni has Shadow Latias which you can catch after the battle. First, you must beat Giovanni.

Here is a breakdown of Giovanni's team and possible counters. This time, to help our readers build their own teams from a diverse selection of possible Pokémon, I will suggest multiple counters for every possible Pokémon he will throw out. These are based not only on type effectivity but also shared weaknesses of other species on these teams and the speed of your counter Pokémon's attacks, which we'll get to below.

SLOT ONE

Persian: Lucario, Machamp, Conkeldurr

SLOT TWO

Rhyperior: Lucario, Machamp, Conkeldurr

Honchkrow: Mamoswine, Rampardos, Zekrom

Gyarados: Mamoswine, Rampardos, Zekrom

SLOT THREE

Latias: Mamoswine, Ranpardos, Galarian Darmanitan

SUGGESTED GENERAL TEAM

Mamoswine with all Ice-type moves; Rampardos with Rock-type moves; Lucario with Counter and Power-up Punch

FINAL TIPS FOR POKÉMON GO PLAYERS

When building a team before you know the exact line-up of Giovanni's only dynamic slot, Slot Two, aim for general overlapping weaknesses that the options will have. Thankfully, this time around, Giovanni has pretty much only overlapping weaknesses. Mamoswine, just like with Arlo, will be MVP here.

Switch Out: Don't put your counter to the first Pokémon in your first slot. Instead, start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Giovanni's first slot in your second or third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Giovanni up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage. He will freeze after every switch and also after every Charged Attack. Utilizing this freeze is essential to defeating these powerful Shadows.

Get the Shields Down: Keep in mind… Giovanni has two shields. You want to choose a Pokémon that will be able to charge up their Charged Attacks quickly so that Giovanni's shields can be taken down and real damage can be done. The faster the attacks, especially with your first choice, the better off you will be. Lucario is one of the fastest with its Power-up Punch move and will obliterate Persian, getting you off to a good start. The rest of your team will certainly blow through the rest.