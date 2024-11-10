Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane

Teamfight Tactics Reveals More Details About Into The Arcane Update

Teamfight Tactics have revealed several new details about the next expansion, Into The Arcane, as it will arrives in less than two weeks

Article Summary Discover new champions and traits from Arcane in the latest Teamfight Tactics expansion.

Explore the Anomaly feature, offering over 50 game-changing effects for champions.

Unleash creativity with 100+ new Augments including Team-Up traits and Sisters pairing.

Immerse in Arcane with fresh cosmetics, Tacticians, and the thrilling Macao Open event.

This afternoon, Riot Games revealed more details about the next Teamfight Tactics expansion, Into the Arcane, set to be released on November 20. The team revealed new champions being added to the game coming directly from the Netflix series, as well as new tactics players will come across, cosmetics, augments, a new set mechanic, and the Macao Open. We have the details below and a dev drop video above.

Teamfight Tactics: Into the Arcane

Champions

The newest game update will come packed with a powerhouse selection of Champions for players to build their dream teams. The roster features 11 TFT-exclusive units from the world of Arcane alongside iconic champions from League of Legends. Players can look forward to the return of Silco, and the introduction of fan-favorites like Powder, Violet, Vander, Sevika, Smeech, and more.

Traits

Into the Arcane introduces new traits that bring the action of Arcane directly into the Convergence:

Enforcer: Start combat with shields and damage amplification. The highest health enemy units become WANTED, granting Attack Speed boosts upon their defeat.

Start combat with shields and damage amplification. The highest health enemy units become WANTED, granting Attack Speed boosts upon their defeat. Chem-Baron: Gain Shimmer after each player combat, with increased rewards during a loss streak. Collect Shimmer to access the Black Market and choose powerful Illegal Items that enhance your Chem-Barons.

Gain Shimmer after each player combat, with increased rewards during a loss streak. Collect Shimmer to access the Black Market and choose powerful Illegal Items that enhance your Chem-Barons. Academy: Sponsored items provide bonuses to max Health and Damage Amp, which are doubled for Academy units.

Sponsored items provide bonuses to max Health and Damage Amp, which are doubled for Academy units. Firelight: Firelights dash every 6 seconds, attacking with infinite range while healing based on the damage they've taken.

Firelights dash every 6 seconds, attacking with infinite range while healing based on the damage they've taken. Family: Family members provide mutual support, reducing max Mana and enhancing bonuses.

Set Mechanic: The Anomaly

Into the Arcane features an exciting new mechanic: The Anomaly. This unique gameplay feature allows players to reroll bonuses to permanently transform one Champion on their board per game. Some Anomaly options offer general power, tankiness, or utility, while others will have a more specialized, unique effect for the Champion. Players will encounter the Anomaly at stage 4-6, giving them a very important choice to make for their endgame. With over 50 Anomaly effects available on release, players will be faced with thousands of potential game-changing decisions.

Augments

This set marks the largest Augment refresh since Set 7, introducing over 100 brand new Augments (not including Trait and Emblem Augments). Among the new Augments include the introduction of Team-Up Augments. This innovative twist on Teamfight Tactics' beloved Champion Augments allows players to field two specific champions together to unlock a unique trait, paving the way for exciting new compositions and strategies centered around Arcane character pairings. A highlight of this new system is a nostalgic nod to Set 6, the previous Arcane set. When Vi and Jinx are on the battlefield together, they activate the Sisters trait, enhancing each other's abilities and powering up through chain takedowns.

Cosmetics

Into the Arcane also brings a wealth of new cosmetics, including Chibis like Firelight Ekko, Arcane Vi, Arcane Caitlin, and the Prestige Arcane Superfan Annie. Additionally, a new Last Drop-inspired Mythic Arena will transform twice during gameplay, showcasing Jinx's journey throughout Season 1 of Arcane. The set will also debut Unbound Tacticians, a new cosmetic category that showcases champions at their peak power and brings in their unique backstory. This new style is highlighted in every facet of the Tactician, including their emotes, movement animations, and even their splash art. The inaugural champion in this new style will be Arcane Jinx Unbound.

Teamfight Tactics Macao Open

The Teamfight Tactics Macao Open will bring the Set to life this December! The event will take place Dec 6-8 at the Venetian Macao and will bring together 512 competitors in an open-bracket tournament. All attendees will have opportunities to spectate the thrilling competition, participate in a variety of Teamfight Tactics side events, attend Teamfight Tactics Dev Q&A panels, meet their favorite content creators, and immerse themselves in Arcane activations. The entire event will be decked out in Arcane branding from the moment attendees step into the main hall. The decor, event-exclusive merchandise, food, and activities will all prominently showcase the show and the set.

