Teardown Will Launch The Multiplayer Update in Mid-March

Teardown will be getting the largest update in years next month, as the developers will add Multiplayer to multiple modes

Article Summary Teardown to add online multiplayer for up to 12 players on this March, its largest update in years.

Play classic modes like Deathmatch, Co-op Campaign, Capture the Flag, and Sandbox with friends online.

New update lets players create multiplayer mods, maps, weapons, and custom game modes using the API.

Hundreds of community-made multiplayer mods already available, with console support coming later in 2026.

Indie game developer and publisher Tuxedo Games has confirmed they will launch the new Multiplayer update for Teardown in just a few weeks. The game has been out for a few years and has been giving all sorts of updates over time, but this is probably one of the most highly requested features from players that just didn't materialize until now. This will be the biggest update in years as you can heist together with friends in the main game with co-op, or face off against hundreds of others in several multiplayer game modes, as well as create your own maps, weapons, and more with the modding tools. Enjoy the details and trailer here as the content will launch on March 12, 2026

Teardown – Multiplayer Update

One of the community's most highly requested features, the online multiplayer update will allow up to 12 players to experience the fully destructible world of Teardown together! Play multiplayer classics like Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Capture the Flag, tackle the base game's campaign in co-op, get creative (or destructive) together in Sandbox Mode, and explore the ever-growing list of multiplayer-specific community mods. With the entire base game's map collection, two brand-new, dual-sided arenas, and an expansive library of community-made maps on the other end of your sledgehammer, the possibilities are nearly limitless!

This update will also introduce multiplayer functionality to the Teardown API, enabling creators to build new cooperative and competitive game modes, maps, tools, and more to further expand the Teardown experience via the in-game mod library. Over the course of multiple pre-launch playtests, the modding community has already launched hundreds of multiplayer-specific mods, including competitive game modes like The Floor Is Lava, Battle Royale, and Prop Hunt. The March 12 online multiplayer update on Steam is just the beginning! The multiplayer update is expected to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, and the team also plans to release a new high-octane multiplayer racing experience for Teardown in the future.

