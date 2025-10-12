Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paper Cult, Tears of Metal

Tears of Metal Releases Steam Next Fest Demo Early

The medieval hack-and-slash co-op roguelike Tears of Metal has a free demo out now as the game takes part in Steam Next Fest

Lead a Scottish battalion in fast-paced hack-and-slash combat against enemy invaders and reclaim your island

Unlock heroes, gain permanent troop upgrades, and experiment with over a hundred powerful artifact combos

Play solo or co-op across 45 handcrafted battlefields packed with unique challenges and secrets to uncover

Indie game developer and publisher Paper Cult has released a free demo for the game Tears of Metal as part of Steam Next Fest. Technically out a couple of days early, this is your chance to try out the new medieval hack-and-slash co-op roguelike where you lead a Scottish battalion into war to push back an enemy invasion. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo is live now, with the main game set to come out sometime before year's end.

Tears of Metal

Tears of Metal is a medieval hack-and-slash co-op roguelike. Carve through hordes of enemies to reclaim your island with the help of your formidable Scottish battalion. As you advance deeper into the trenches, uncover more about the mysterious Dragon Meteor and the treacherous enemy invasion. Carve through hordes of enemies on vast battlefields, by yourself or with your friends. Difficult challenges await at every turn. Fight your way across the island and wield unique combinations of mighty powers on every attempt. Rally more Scottish troops and grant them permanent upgrades as they acquire experience and grow stronger.

The Dragon Stone Meteor event brought swarms of occupiers to your doors, and along with it, mysterious and dangerous powers. Inscribe your name in legends, and lead your troops in a campaign to reclaim your home. Obtain powerful upgrades and combine them with over a hundred artifacts to create distinctive and devastating builds. Choose from multiple unique playable heroes and unleash increasingly explosive and lethal attacks directly from the frontlines. As the action unfolds, prepare to face the ominous power mined from the Dragon Stone.

Your soldiers gain permanent skills between campaigns. Recruit, upgrade and fight alongside them as they become essential assets in your upcoming battles. Expand your settlement between campaigns to gain access to new shops and buy permanent upgrades or even unlock difficult challenges for greater rewards. Complete special objectives to discover new artifacts, playable characters, cosmetics, upgrades and combos. Unearth plenty of secrets as you traverse the war-torn battlefields. Reconquer your island with your friends or by yourself through over 45 handcrafted environments with endless opportunities for unique scenarios and objectives. Invite friends to join your campaign and share the glories of victory!

