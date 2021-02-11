Techland Adds Two New Updates Into Dying Light This Week

Out of the blue today, Techland has decided to add two new updated into Dying Light after a long period of inactivity. The shorthand to this event is that you will be playing as one of two lost Viking warriors who somehow went through time looking for Asgard, but instead were brought to modern-day Harran in the events of the game. The Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle is now available to purchase in the game as you will have a chance to become a fearsome, violent berserker taking out the undead. This included getting a few new weapons, shields, and buggy skins. There's also a Lunar New Year update being added to the game, which we have more info and trailers to show off below.

The Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle will give players the chance to become a true Viking and stand side by side with two new characters – Björn the Warrior and Björn the Berserker. Those who prove themselves to be fearless enough will be equipped with deadly tools, forged in a faraway land, made entirely in order to wreak havoc among zombies and to make sure that bards will be singing about player fights for centuries, including: Ragnarök, new double-handed Heavy Axe

The Aesir, new one-handed Sword

Asgard's Protector, new Viking Shield Each Weapon and Shield will come in two variants, one applying fire damage and a standard version with craftable mods. And last, but not least, who would a Viking be without his ship? The last item in the bundle will be Berserker's buggy skins – Reinen and Fiery Reinen. Buggy, also called an Earth Boat, will receive skins inspired by Vikings ships, to roam the uncharted land of Harran. The Dying Light community can also get involved in celebrating Chinese New Year globally with the in-game Lunar Event which offers a new weapon – Gold Dao Sword and King Mods – to help rid the environment of zombies. The event will take place from February 11th, 10:00AM (PT). In addition players will receive for free the Ox Warrior Bundle, which includes an Ox Cannon Weapon and Ox Warrior Character Skin.