Teenage Blob Gets A Proper Release Date For August 13th

South African developers Team Lazerbeam announced an official release date for Teenage Blob as the game will drop in August. The game will officially be released on August 13th on Steam, no word yet if the game will make its way to consoles yet. If you're not familiar with this indie darling, this is half a video game and half an album, which come together to make an interesting little hybrid as six different tracks make up six different games for you to play. It mixes up elements of dating sims, RPGs, rhythm games, and arcade classics in with the DIY stylings of teenage punk rock and longing dreams of love. You can check out more about the game below!

Half game. Half album. All awesome! A colourful art-punk adventure towards the best night of your life in a unique split release from Team Lazerbeam and The Superweaks! The Superweaks recorded six new songs. Team Lazerbeam made six new games. They tied everything together into a colourful punk rock journey towards the best night of your life where every game is synchronized with a song to create an unprecedented gaming/music experience. Expect a tale of bands, butts and bootleg battletoads. Teenage Blob is about an amorphous teen about to see their favourite band! There's just one problem: before the gig they want to buy some new boots, and before they can do that they're gonna need to work their butt off! Players will help the Teenage Blob pick the perfect outfit, make some money at their part time jobs, spread positivity while skateboarding in a frogsuit and more. Check the track list below for more on each song/game.