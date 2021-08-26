Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Will Be Out In 2022

Dotemu revealed during Gamescom 2021 that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will now be released sometime in 2022. To mark the occasion, the company released a brand new trailer, featuring everyone's favorite reporter in all of New York City: April O'Neil. Who this time around isn't some helpless journalist on the sidelines getting kidnapped, but instead is a rough-and-tumble brawler who will fight alongside the turtles and even do a mic drop. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for an official release date to come.

Sporting her iconic yellow jumpsuit and trusty reporting gear, April unleashes flurries of hits against the Foot Clan's devious soldiers via new gameplay. Her agility and far-reaching slide kicks help her close in on targets quickly, and she once again proves the turtles can rely on her unwavering support, even through slices of pizza. Inspired by the Turtles' iconic 1987 design, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge brings New York City's most righteous ninjas to life with gorgeous pixel art that'd look right at home in your favorite retro arcade. From showdowns with infamous rivals like Bebop and Rocksteady to returns to signature locales like Dimension X, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a bodacious celebration of classic TMNT beat-em-ups with its own modern touches.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge – April O'Neil (https://youtu.be/_RfrrEF1VLo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat 'em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves – making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously!