Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Evil Megacorp, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Confirms Physical Copies

We now knjow when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will arrive on Xbox and PlayStation, along with physical copies

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate launches on PlayStation May 20 and Xbox June 24.

A physical Collector’s Edition arrives August 26 featuring exclusive goodies and unannounced DLC.

Experience unique roguelike action with randomized levels, power-ups, and boss modifiers in NYC.

Unite in online or local co-op, master Turtle abilities, and save Splinter from the Foot Clan threat.

Super Evil Megacorp revealed the official console release dates for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, along with a special physical edition. First off, PlayStation owners will get it first when the game arrives for their consoles on May 20, followed by the Xbox versiom coming on June 24. Meanwhile, those who wish to go the extra mile can get the physical edition for multiple platforms on August 26, which includes the Collector's Edition, which you can see here. That one will come with reversible cover art, ten collector's cards, dice, a comic book, and an unannounced paid DLC included, among other additions.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Grab your friends, pick your favorite Turtle and jump into a roguelike adventure to save Master Splinter from the foot clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious online and local co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic NYC locales. All progress made during the demo continues into the main game so you can pick back up straight where you left off. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.

Master the powers of water and fire, utrom and ooze, light and darkness, and -most importantly- Ninja to create unique and bodacious builds for your Turtles. Every run brings new challenges and opportunities – explore and perfect your favorite builds, and combine them with allies to conquer your enemies. When Splinter is kidnapped by Shredder, mysterious portals simultaneously appear across NYC. With April and Metalhead analyzing recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles battle to recover their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, as the gang gets ever ​closer to Splinter's otherworldly location, an even greater threat lingers in the shadows…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!