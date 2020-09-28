Tekken 7 Reveals More Details About The Season Four Pass

Bandai Namco revealed a few new details to the upcoming Season Four Pass in Tekken 7, along with new screenshots of Kunimitsu. After being teased a few weeks ago in a trailer promoting season four, we now have a trailer and confirmation that this is a brand new Kunimitsu. According to the lore of the game, the original from the first Tekken title is a woman ninja who is an unlockable sub-boss and appeared in the first two games of the franchise as she became a playable character after that. However, she vanished from the series and has only been seen in Tag Tournament titles until now. According to the trailer, this version of Kunimitsu is the daughter of the first one. So hopefully, we'll get some information down the line as to what really happened with the first and how the second took up the mantle. Along with the Season Four Pass, you'll get Kunimitsu and the Vermilion Gates (coming Fall 2020), as well as the content below, plus more characters yet to be announced. The rest will be arriving sometime in Spring 2021.

New Moves: All Tekken 7 characters will be receiving new moves to add to their arsenal of martial arts skills.

Updated UI: More streamlined user interface.

Online Play Enhancements: Response improvement / Wi-Fi indicator.

Tekken Prowess: A new way for players to see their Tekken skills through points scoring. Tekken Prowess is calculated through a player's highest owned rank, total rank of all characters, play stats, and the number of matches played.

Rank System Renewal: A new top level rank will be added to Tekken 7; those who reach this new highest level rank will be given the title of "Tekken God Omega".