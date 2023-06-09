Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Bandai Namco, tekken, Tekken 8

Tekken 8 Announces Registration for Closed Network Testing

Would you like to test out Tekken 8? Bandai Namco has started signing people up for a Closed Network Test this coming July.

Bandai Namco announced today that they are now taking registrations for the upcoming Closed Network Testing for Tekken 8. The company will hold two separate sessions across two weeks, with a Week 1 CNT on PS5 only, and a Week 2 CNT across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. What's more, no subscription is required to take part, just a decent internet connection. Testers will be asked to fill out an online survey, which they'll get in an email sent to the one they use to register for the event. You can find more details and can register on the game's website, as we have more info below.

"The Tekken 8 CNT will feature online head-to-head competitive play with cross-platform matching. Testers will be able to choose from 16 playable characters, including those previously revealed, with Jin, Kazuya, Jun, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack 8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Hwoarang, and Bryan, along with a new fighter made available for the CNT: Claudio. There will be five available stages Urban Square, Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum, and Arena."

"Developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc., Tekken 8 promises to be the most visually stunning and visceral Tekken title yet. The game is introducing major new changes to combat that include a new "aggressive" fight system that encourages an offense-first play style, keeping the action at a high level by rewarding players who stay on the attack. Another first for the series is cross-play, raising the level of competition by allowing players to fight each other regardless of which platform they prefer. With the upcoming CNT, players are invited to experience "Ranked Matches" and play a part in helping influence key game mechanics and features coming to the sequel."

Week 1 – PlayStation 5 only July 21st 1:00 a.m. ～ July 24th 12:00 a.m. PDT (CNT not playable due to maintenance on July 21st from 1:00 ~ 4:00 p.m. PDT)



Week 2 – PlayStation®5、XBOX Series X|S, and PC via Steam July 28th, starting at 1:00 a.m. to July 31st, 12:00 a.m. PDT (CNT not playable due to maintenance on July 29th from 1:00 – 4:00 a.m. PDT)



