Tekken 8 Releases New Gameplay Trailer Ahead Of CNT

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 before the team at Bandai Namco launches their network test these next two weeks.

Bandai Namco dropped a brand new trailer and a character reveal for Tekken 8 this week before the team starts their CNT. The trailer does a pretty good job of giving you a look at how the latest entry in the fighting game series will play, while also showing off the latest addition in Claudio Serafino. What's more, Claudio will be a part of the CNT as a last-minute reveal for players looking to dive into the game over the next two weeks. We got more info about the test for you below, along with the trailer.

"The Tekken 8 CNT will feature online head-to-head competitive play with cross-platform matching. Testers will be able to choose from 16 playable characters, including those previously revealed, with Jin, Kazuya, Jun, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack 8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Claudio Serafino, Hwoarang, and Bryan, along with a new fighter made available for the CNT: Claudio. There will be five available stages Urban Square, Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum, and Arena."

"Developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc., Tekken 8 promises to be the most visually stunning and visceral Tekken title yet. The game is introducing major new changes to combat that include a new "aggressive" fight system that encourages an offense-first play style, keeping the action at a high level by rewarding players who stay on the attack. Another first for the series is cross-play, raising the level of competition by allowing players to fight each other regardless of which platform they prefer. With the upcoming CNT, players are invited to experience "Ranked Matches" and play a part in helping influence key game mechanics and features coming to the sequel."

Week 1 – PlayStation 5 only July 21st 1:00 a.m. ～ July 24th 12:00 a.m. PDT (CNT not playable due to maintenance on July 21st from 1:00 ~ 4:00 p.m. PDT)



Week 2 – PlayStation 5、XBOX Series X|S, and PC via Steam July 28th, starting at 1:00 a.m. to July 31st, 12:00 a.m. PDT (CNT not playable due to maintenance on July 29th from 1:00 – 4:00 a.m. PDT)



