Tempest Rising Releases Multiplayer Trailer at Gamescom 2024

After hearing little to nothing about the game for about a year, Tempest Rising dropped a multiplayer trailer during Gamescom 2024

Saber Interactive and 3D Realms released a new Tempest Rising trailer during Gamescom 2024 this week, this one focusing on the multiplayer aspects. It's been a long minute since we've heard anything significant about the game, but the team fixed that with a ton of new information packed in under a minute. The trailer specifically highlights the variety of multiplayer game modes they've created for PvP enthusiasts, as you'll have a plethora of team games that range from objective-based to free-for-all matches. We also get a better look at the two primary factions in the game, as you have a choice between the mobile and advanced peacekeeping corps known as the Global Defense Forces (GDF) or the aggressive and power-packing Tempest Dynasty (DYN). Enjoy the trailer above, as we still don't know when we might see the game. We're guessing 2025 at the earliest.

Tempest Rising

Tempest Rising's multiplayer modes will offer something for all types of real-time strategy (RTS) fans, with configurable game lobbies where team setup, win conditions, starting credits, starting army size, and more can be customized in 2-4 player matchups. Inspired by the all-time classics of the RTS genre, Tempest Rising's single-player campaign and multiplayer game modes offer players full command of their armies as they build up their bases, lead their units into battle, and execute bold strategies to win. Seamlessly merging the classic action of RTS games from the '90s and 2000s with the production levels and standards expected of modern gaming, Tempest Rising offers an updated throwback to a dynamic alternate timeline.

Classic RTS base building with fast, fluid, hard-hitting combat.

Three asymmetrical factions (2 playable at launch), each featuring distinct economy and play styles.

Each faction offers a unique roster of units.

Two epic single-player campaigns with between-mission cutscenes.

Skirmish, custom games, and ranked multiplayer matchmaking with Glicko-2 rating.

