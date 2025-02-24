Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cult Games, Tempopo, Witch Beam

Tempopo Confirmed For Release For PC & Consoles This April

The harmonious puzzle game Tempopo has confirmed its release date, as the game will arrive for PC and consoles this April

Article Summary Tempopo launches on PC and consoles this April, bringing its musical puzzle adventure to players.

Help Hana and Tempopo rescue musical flowers scattered across harmonious puzzles.

Solve puzzles across four seasons, using creativity and planning to guide the Tempopo.

Create your melodic garden with flowers producing unique melodies from BAFTA winner Jeff van Dyck.

Indie game developer Witch Beam and publisher Cult Games have confirmed their upcoming game, Tempopo, will be released for PC and consoles. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a new puzzler title in which harmony plays a big role in how you manage to accomplish tasks and make your way through levels. You will explore landscapes and rescue musical flowers to bring back to your own garden, which you will design and give them a proper home. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be out on April 17 for PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Tempopo

Hana's garden of musical flowers has been scattered across the sky, and only the magical Tempopo, with their unique abilities, can rescue them. Mischievous and uncoordinated by nature, the Tempopo rely on Hana's conducting skills to work together and solve each island's puzzle. Each island begins with a planning phase in which you lay down instructions for the Tempopo to follow when you start the music. Use your wits or trial and error to find the perfect configuration, solving puzzles with inventive solutions involving multiple Tempopo performing different roles.

Puzzle Through The Seasons: Each island is a challenge of planning and execution. Experiment with different configurations and routes, instruct every Tempopo to play their part as they smash, block, lift and push each other through the puzzles that span all four seasons.

Each island is a challenge of planning and execution. Experiment with different configurations and routes, instruct every Tempopo to play their part as they smash, block, lift and push each other through the puzzles that span all four seasons. Let The Music Play: A bright and joyful world that's permeated with music, where every living element moves in harmony with a rhythmic heartbeat. With a soundtrack by BAFTA award-winning composer & audio director Jeff van Dyck, every note is a joy.

A bright and joyful world that's permeated with music, where every living element moves in harmony with a rhythmic heartbeat. With a soundtrack by BAFTA award-winning composer & audio director Jeff van Dyck, every note is a joy. Space To Grow: With each puzzle you solve, the flowers you rescue become a part of your very own melodic garden. Each type of flower sings its own tune, and you can synthesize their melodies to enjoy unique musical performances.

