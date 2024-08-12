Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: terminator, Terminator: Survivors

Terminator: Survivors Has Been Delayed Until 2025

You're going to be waiting a while to play Terminator: Survivors, as Nacon announced this morning they have pushed the game to 2025

Article Summary Nacon announces delay for Terminator: Survivors to 2025, aiming for better quality and player experience.

CEO Marco Ponte thanks fans and promises an enhanced post-apocalyptic world of Terminator.

Survive in a world ravaged by Skynet's machines, building bases and collecting key resources.

Play alone or with up to three friends, encountering iconic characters while unveiling new storylines.

Nacon released some interesting news this morning as they have officially delayed the release of Terminator: Survivors until next year. The game was originally scheduled to be released on October 24, but this morning, Nacon Studio Milan CEO & Creative Director Marco Ponte made the following statement:

"This deferral of the game's release was a tough decision to make, however we believe that this additional time will enable us to ensure that our vision of the post-apocalyptic world of Terminator meets the expected level of quality. On behalf of the Nacon Studio Milan team, I would like to thank all the players and fans of the franchise for their enthusiastic reception of Terminator: Survivors. We are extremely proud to have this opportunity to work on such an iconic franchise as Terminator, and are eager to reveal more of it to you. Thank you all for support… We'll be back."

Terminator: Survivors

It's been four years since the day humanity nearly perished. The truth of the event is still muddied in half-truths as you emerge from a shelter to attempt and reestablish some semblance of society in a world that seems hell-bent on eliminating you and the last vestiges of mankind. You are tasked with scouring the surrounding land for materials, information, other survivors and key resources in order to establish a base of operations for your fledgling group. But you're not alone. Skynet's machines are hunting you. They don't feel anything. They never stop. Ever. Until they completed their mission: eradication of all humanity. Alone or within a group of up to four, lead humanity's rise from the ashes and unravel the truth behind the bombs, Skynet and the Terminator threat.

Meet iconic characters of the franchise as well as original ones and immerse yourself in a meticulously crafted world set in the post-apocalyptic future of James Cameron's masterpiece. Explore the open world to discover the key materials and survivors you need to advance your home base, but never forget: The fearsome and deadly Terminator is out there, hunting you, and a constant threat. Learn more about what happened on Judgment Day in an unexplored storyline and try to change humanity's fate. Grow the remnants of humanity at a home base you'll use to establish a new foothold for humanity and stand tall against the machine threat alone or in co-op with up to three friends. While you'll be armed to attack up close and at range, stealth and caution may be more intelligent approaches with Skynet's machines and scavengers lurking.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!