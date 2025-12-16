Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Terminator: Survivors

Terminator: Survivors Has Officially Been Delayed… Again

Terminator: Survivors fans are going to have to wait a little longer for the game, as the team has delayed it indefinately

Article Summary Terminator: Survivors has been delayed indefinitely, with no new release date set by Nacon.

Developers removed cooperative multiplayer to focus on a more authentic single-player experience.

The team aims to deliver a complete and polished game, scrapping previous early access plans.

Players will explore a post-apocalyptic world, facing Skynet’s relentless machines and new threats.

Nacon released a new update for Terminator: Survivors, but not the best kind, as the game has been delayed yet again. The game was already delayed once, last year, letting us know that it would be released in 2025. It became increasingly obvious to players in October that the game wasn't coming, especially since that was the last major update of news the game received. This morning, they released a new letter on Steam, essentially saying the game has been delayed indefinately, as they have put no reelase window on this announcement. We have a snippet for you here from studio director Marco Ponte, as we now wait for them to tell us what's up next year.

After months of internal testing, discussions with players and fans of the license, we came to the conclusion that to give you an authentic Terminator experience with the best possible shooting and exploration gameplay, we would have to put aside the cooperative multiplayer. We know this may come as a disappointment, but we believe it is the right creative direction for an uncompromising vision of the world after Judgment Day. We've also had to overhaul our release plans, instead of launching in early access, we want your first steps into the wasteland to be a complete and polished experience. You might have guessed already, but that means Terminator: Survivors won't be launching in 2025. We don't have a new date locked in, but we'll let you know when we're ready to share a new release date.

Terminator: Survivors

It's been four years since the day humanity nearly perished. The truth of the event is still muddied in half-truths as you emerge from a shelter to attempt and reestablish some semblance of society in a world that seems hell-bent on eliminating you and the last vestiges of mankind. You are tasked with scouring the surrounding land for materials, information, other survivors and key resources in order to establish a base of operations for your fledgling group. But you're not alone. Skynet's machines are hunting you. They don't feel anything. They never stop. Ever. Until they completed their mission: eradication of all humanity. Alone or within a group of up to four, lead humanity's rise from the ashes and unravel the truth behind the bombs, Skynet and the Terminator threat.

Meet iconic characters of the franchise as well as original ones and immerse yourself in a meticulously crafted world set in the post-apocalyptic future of James Cameron's masterpiece. Explore the open world to discover the key materials and survivors you need to advance your home base, but never forget: The fearsome and deadly Terminator is out there, hunting you, and a constant threat. Learn more about what happened on Judgment Day in an unexplored storyline and try to change humanity's fate. Grow the remnants of humanity at a home base you'll use to establish a new foothold for humanity and stand tall against the machine threat alone or in co-op with up to three friends. While you'll be armed to attack up close and at range, stealth and caution may be more intelligent approaches with Skynet's machines and scavengers lurking.

