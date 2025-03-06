Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Pew Pew Games, Terminull Brigade

Terminull Brigade Announces Closed Beta Test Coming Shortly

Terminull Brigade will be getting a Closed Beta period in a couple of weeks, giving players a chance to try it out in a limtied capacity

Article Summary Terminull Brigade Closed Beta set for March 22-30—sign up on Steam.

Play as unique Rogueteers in a dynamic, digital action-roguelike world.

Explore evolving Nullverses with randomized challenges and rewards.

Unlock talent trees and craft weapons to conquer powerful bosses.

Level Infinite and Pew Pew Games confirmed this morning that they will be holding a Closed Beta test for their upcoming game, Terminull Brigade. In case you haven't checked this game out yet, this is an action-roguelike co-op hero shooter where you play in a futuristic landscape filled with various digital worlds. The Closed Beta will run from March 22 at 6:00 AM PT until March 30 at 10:00 PM PT. Those wishing to take part in it can sign up on the game's Steam Page.

Terminull Brigade

Dive Into The Nullverse, Master Your Rogueteers to make the last stand against unfolding shadow algorithms. Choose your Rogueteer, unite in the virtual realm, and participate in the rebellion to free enslaved digital worlds. Your destinies are coded in ones and zeroes. Launch the Terminull and free the Nullverse. Explore the different Nullverses, each containing its own unique enemies and biomes. The Nullverse is constantly changing. Each dive will feature randomized challenges and rewards. Unlock the secrets of the Nullverse – Unravel the rich story and mysteries behind each world.

Select your avatar from one of many Rogueteers. Each Rogueteer has distinct specialized roles and teamplay synergies. Dive alone or together in online co-op. You are strong alone, but stronger together. Face challenging bosses by the end of each dive. Master your Rogueteer to its limits to purge them. Master your selected Rogueteer. Each Rogueteers has a distinct personality, playstyle and unique signature moves. Achieve mastery by unlocking a rich talent tree and customizable mods that empower your playstyles. Discover each unique Rogueteer background story the more you use them. No single run is the same. Create endless possible builds with each run. The end is only the beginning. With every victory or defeat, you not only gain new insights, but also become progressively stronger. Collect loot by the end of each dive to craft powerful new weapons and mods.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!