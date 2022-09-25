Terraria & Core Keeper Will Launch New Crossover On September 26th

Pugstorm and Fireshine Games, along with Re-Logic, have revealed details of a new crossover between Terraria and Core Keeper. This will become a free content update for Core Keeper starting on September 26th, as King Slime will become a brand new in-game boss that can be spawned by placing a specific royal accessory onto Glurch's summoning circle. This is basically a challenge you will present yourself, and while it is a tough one, defeating King Slime could lead to getting some very cool loot in the process that will make other explorers super envious. We have more about it below along with some info about what's coming to Terraria in return.

Available in Terraria's upcoming 1.4.4 update, a new Caveling pet – the friendly Caveling Farmer – can be summoned to follow your Terraria character throughout their adventure and offer a little moral support wherever you go. Once the update launches, Terraria players will be able to summon the Caveling Farmer into their game by using a special item that they'll also recognize from Core Keeper.

"While we aren't sure of his intentions, we're incredibly excited to welcome King Slime into the world of Core Keeper today," said Vincent Coates, Product Manager at Fireshine Games. "As a game that served as so much of an inspiration for Core Keeper, we've been really excited to share this news with fans ever since conversations with Re-Logic began earlier this year. We hope that fans of both games will love seeing these iconic characters appear in each game's worlds."

"Re-Logic loves to support fellow indie developers that are out there making cool games. We have enjoyed playing Core Keeper since it came out, and given the similarities between the two games, the opportunity to partner together on some crossover content was a great fit," said Ted Murphy, Head of Business Strategy & Marketing at Re-Logic. "We hope the fans of both games enjoy what has been added on each side, and we look forward to the continued success of both Terraria and Core Keeper as they each evolve in ways to continue to delight gamers everywhere."