Testament Joins Guilty Gear -Strive- As Latest Character

Arc System Works revealed more of what's coming to Guilty Gear -Strive- as Testament will be joining the roster of characters. Known best as the Elegant Grim Reaper, the character joins as a playable fighter for Season Pass 1 owners on March 28th, as well as for individual purchases starting on March 31st. The character is more of a long-distance fighter that will give you some old-school Castelvania vibes as they attack using long-ranged scythe moves and brutal attacks from their demon familiars. The news of their addition comes with new content on the way this month with a new battle stage, a Digital Figure Mode, more storyline content, and the news of both a second Season Pass on the way and a return of the Arc World Tour esports system for 2022. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer for the character.

White House Reborn: Introducing a new battle stage, White House Reborn… The additional battle stage White House Reborn, as the name implies, features the Presidential Residence of the United States. It serves as a key stage in the Story Mode, and suffers major damage during the story's events. It is currently under the process of reconstruction, and has already been restored to its position as the center of the government. Season Pass 1 owners will gain access to the stage after the update patch on March 28, while Individual purchase ($1.99) for the PS4 / PS5 versions begins on March 31 and Steam version on March 28.

Digital Figure Mode: An all-new mode bringing endless creative possibilities, where players can create their own unique scene by placing characters, furniture, effects, and more. You can even adjust the characters' expressions, camera angles, filters, and more, as well as share creations with other players online. Digital Figure Mode will be available for play after maintenance on March 28.

"Another Story" Release: Bringing new missions for players, and the final item in the Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 1. "Another Story" shows an alternate perspective on the game's lore, highlighting many characters who did not make an appearance in the main story. "Another Story" is planned for release at the end of April.

Competitive gamers can also look forward to the return of Arc World Tour 2022, a global tour event taking place later this year. The Arc World Tour 2022 event will feature two titles: Guilty Gear -Strive-, which received the award for Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards 2021, and the fighting game adaptation of the popular online action RPG Dungeon Fighter Online, DNF Duel. Arc World Tour competitors across each title will battle it out for $100,000 in prize money, for a total of $200,000 for the global competition. The top players selected from tournament events held all over the world will be invited to the final tournament, Arc World Tour Final. This tournament will be also sponsored by Nexon Korea Corporation. Stay tuned for more details.