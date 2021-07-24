Tetragon Will Be Released On PC & Console Mid-August

Buka Entertainment and Cafundo Creative Studio revealed this week that they will be releasing Tetragon on PC and consoles next month. This is a brand new puzzle adventure title that will have you seeking out the secrets within the woods. But will you find what you're looking for before being swallowed up by the woods around you? If you'd like to test the game out, you're in luck, as there is a free demo available now featuring the first chapter on on Steam , Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Players will step into the hard-worn boots of the woodsman Lucios and dive through four mysterious and painterly worlds packed with brainteasers, magic and wonder on a quest to find his missing son. Lucios' search leads him to Tetragon, a mystical world between worlds, and a prison for an ancient evil. Harnessing the power of a primordial magic known as the TetraGen, Lucius gains the power to manipulate the world around him, shifting the stones that make up this realm, and twisting gravity itself to navigate the labyrinth in strange and creative ways.

Will he and his son escape this maze, and defeat the enemy that lurks within these strange halls? Featuring over forty levels split across four magical environments, Tetragon offers deep puzzles, a strong narrative and a gorgeous painterly aesthetic. Discover the secrets of this world, manipulate its mechanisms, redirect gravity and shift the ground and walls around you to create new routes to climb across.