Tetris 99's Next Maximus Cup Will Feature Mario Party Superstars

Nintendo has revealed the next Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 will this time revolve around their recent release, Mario Party Superstars. The 27th official Maximus Cup will kick off this week starting on December 9th at 11pm PT on Nintendo Switch Online and will run all the way you December 13th at 10:59pm PT, which will make it one of the longest cups they have ever run. Like all of the previous modern cups, players will earn event points based on their placement in each match against the other 98 players. Once you have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock for you to use in your copy of the game. This time around featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Mario Party Superstars for you to enjoy. We have more info on how the event will play out below, but as always, you'll need an NSO account to play the game since everything is based online. Best of luck to you!

In Mario Party Superstars, try your hand at a superstar collection of minigames from throughout the Mario Party series. Roll your dice and race to get the most stars (and sabotage your opponents) on five game boards. Whether you're sharpening your skills solo or challenging your family at game night, there's nothing quite like being the last one standing on the board or in a minigame match. Want to play with far-off friends and family? All modes can be played online! In addition to Tetris 99, any Nintendo Switch Online member can also enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES and Super NES games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game Pac-Man 99.