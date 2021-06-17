Tetris Effect: Connected Will Start Cross-Platform Beta Testing Soon

Enhance Games revealed this week that they will soon start beta testing new features on Tetris Effect: Connected on multiple platforms. The long-awaited cross-platform update will be one of the new options coming to the game as PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players will be able to battle each other in various modes. Also, there will be a special Owner's Beta starting this week that will run through July 5th, but is being done on an invite-only basis, so you'll need to check your game to see if you've been chosen. We have more details below along with a guided video of how everything will be playing out.

Tetris Effect: Connected Cross-Platform Play

Furthering the game's goal of bringing people together in cooperation and competition, the Tetris Effect: Connected update will allow Friend Match players to invite owners of the game on other platforms to all play together, via a simple, shareable 4-digit alphanumeric "Room ID" code. (Of course players can also invite others on their same platform directly via that platform's native invite system as well.) Display of the Room ID can be disabled for those streaming their matches who wish to keep it private, and all platforms have the option of limiting themselves to players of their same platform. (Note: progress and achievements will not be shared across platforms.) In addition to breaking down barriers between friends, wherever they might choose to play, cross-platform play will maximize the player base for Ranked Matches, ensuring better matchmaking and more equivalent competition for players at all levels.

Bonus Features

Spectator Mode (Friend Matches Only): The Tetris Effect community's #1 most-requested feature! Between 4 and 6 additional players, depending on the multiplayer mode, can join a match to watch as spectators (and emote from the sidelines in real-time), adding flexibility and convenience for anyone hoping to run or stream tournaments, or simply making it easier to drop in and out of games with a group of friends.

PAL Speed (Classic Score Attack Mode, Friend and Local Matches Only): A new option designed to replicate the feeling of the European PAL format of the Tetris game from the Nintendo Entertainment System, including a lower framerate, faster horizontal movement, and faster dropping speed in later levels.

Slow Speed (Zone Battle Mode, Friend and Local Matches Only): The flip-side of the Hyper Fast mode, this option, well, slows things down, with a longer entry delay for new Tetriminos, and slower horizontal movement. Helpful both for beginner players and also for advanced pros who can use the delay for more effective stacking and more devastating Zone Attacks.

Beta Test

Cross-platform play, together with new platforms and features, represents a significant technical challenge, so Enhance is planning a Beta Test period to help test and improve online play ahead of the official launch of the Tetris Effect: Connected update. The Beta Test will be available as a separate download to existing accounts that own Tetris Effect (Owner's Beta), or to any account with a redeemable code (Closed Beta) sent by Enhance, during the periods listed below. NOTE: Progress in the Beta Test will not carry over in any way to the final game. Online multiplayer on all Xbox consoles requires Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus on PS4 (subscriptions sold separately).