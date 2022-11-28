Thailand's EVOS Phoenix Wins The Free Fire World Series 2022

Garena held the Free Fire World Series 2022 this past weekend, and after the dust settled, it was EVOS Phoenix who managed to come out on top. 17 of the world's best teams in the game today flew to Bangkok to compete in a weekend-long tournament in which they battled it out in some of the best skirmishes we've seen in a while. But among all the teams participating, the Thailand-based team blew through the competition and managed to claim the crown for the second time. As part of the victory, aside the trophy and bragging rights, they took home the largest chunk of the $2M prize pool. We have more details from the organization on the win below.

"EVOS Phoenix's victory marks the third consecutive Free Fire World Series victory for Thailand, after wins by the country at the past two World Series tournaments held in Singapore. Once again, the seasoned team proved their mettle, making a strong comeback after finishing in second place last FFWS. This also makes EVOS Phoenix the first team to have won the World Series twice, having previously been crowned champions at the FFWS 2021 Singapore."

"This World Series, the teams from Thailand and Brazil consistently dominated the matches. As of the penultimate battle in the Finals, EVOS Phoenix ranked third, while Vivo Keyd topped the table. The final match proved to be an absolute game-changer as EVOS Phoenix battled hard to clinch another 30 points, beating Vivo Keyd by more than 20 points in the eighth match. As a result of locking in an impressive elimination score of 18 in the last match, EVOS Phoenix eventually overtook Vivo Keyd by 3 points in total, leading EVOS Phoenix to be crowned the ultimate victors of FFWS 2022 Bangkok. Moshi of EVOS Phoenix also proved his worth and showcased his exceptional skills by being named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of FFWS 2022 Bangkok with an outstanding performance of 17 kills and four assists."