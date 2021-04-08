The 2021 Change The Game Design Challenge Is Accepting Submissions

Girls Make Games and Google Play has opened up submissions for the 2021 Change The Game Design Challenge this week. If you're not familiar with this challenge, this is a program encouraging teens to share an original game idea and a unique vision, all built around the idea of finding careers within the gaming industry down the road. Those who are chosen are invited to a workshop hosted by GMG, which will have four sessions starting in June and running throughout the summer. There you'll get a crash course in game making from concept to prototype, and once the workshop is done, they'll receive the materials from the workshop, a certificate of completion, custom swag, and a brand new Chromebook to help them continue in their journey. We have more details for you below, but if you're looking to enter, be quick!

We're calling on teens to share an original game idea and a unique vision for the future of the gaming industry. With school being virtual for the past year, and with a lot of us spending a bit more extra time at home than usual, we're hoping applicants think of our challenge as a fun way to switch things up while learning something new.

Much like last year, the 2021 Design Challenge will be virtual. Participants whose game ideas are chosen will be invited to an online game development workshop hosted by our partner, Girls Make Games. The workshop will kick off in June and run through the end of the summer. At the end of four sessions, participants can expect to make new friends and soak up all of the knowledge needed to create a playable game, no coding experience required. Once participants complete the workshop, these Game Changers will receive the materials from the workshop, a certificate of completion, custom swag and a brand new Chromebook to help them continue to grow in their game development journey.

For a chance to participate in this workshop and join a group of innovators, applicants should fill out this entry form and share an original game idea. We'll be reviewing entries on a rolling basis between now and July 31. The Design Challenge is open to U.S. and Canadian residents only, subject to exceptions.