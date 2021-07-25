The Alternate Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 31

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. This time, we continue this ongoing series with a closer look at the set's beloved Alternate Art (or Special Art, as some call them) cards.

Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare: Just like with Battle Styles and Urshifu, Chilling Reign's focus Legendary Pokémon mascots get two Alternate VMAX cards to show off both of their Formes. While the Shadow Rider is more popular and valuable, I think the crystal clear whites and sky blues here make this a gorgeous card. Both this and the Shadow Rider card are based on short comics previously released online. Due to Calyrex being a newer species, the value of this card has dropped quite a bit since release, with other Alternate Arts featuring more popular characters surpassing it. All that aside, though, I'd be absolutely floored to pull one of these beauties.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Alternate Arts.