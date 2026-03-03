Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: ARTE France, The Amusement

The Amusement Announced For VR Release This April

After being teased a few months ago, the new VR narrative adventure game called The Amusement will be released around mid-April

Article Summary The Amusement, a VR narrative adventure, launches mid-April on SteamVR and Meta Quest platforms.

Explore a post-WWI abandoned amusement park, uncovering family memories and secrets as Samantha.

Immersive gameplay uses redirected-walking, climbing, swinging, and cart-riding for full VR movement.

Solve puzzles and interact with the environment to unlock Samantha’s story and progress through attractions.

VR developer Curvature Games and publisher ARTE France have announced the official launch date of The Amusement. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a narrative adventure title as you explore the remains of a shattered family post-WWI, as many of their lives are intertwined with an abandoned amusement park. You can check out the trailer here and the details below as it will arrive on SteamVR and Meta Quest on April 16, 2026.

The Amusement

Following her mother's wishes, Samantha visits the old amusement park left behind by her father for one final inspection: a magnificent maze, the ruins of Atlantis… and of course, a Roller Coaster! Each attraction becomes an opportunity for Samantha to recall fragments of her childhood, marked by the turbulent relationship between her parents, Bridget and Hans. The latter died in the Great War, but still haunts Samantha's thoughts. The park is heavily inspired by Luna Parks from a 1920s post-war period, providing both the setting and aesthetic of a game in which sorrow and nostalgia are tightly intertwined.

The Amusement is a VR adventure in which you fully embody Samantha, exploring the park as if you were truly there. Interact with the environment and dive into Samantha's memories to uncover her story. The game uses redirected-walking techniques, translating every real-life step into in-game movement, adding an immersive and intense dimension to the experience. In addition to walking, The Amusement also offers a variety of locomotion techniques including climbing, swinging, or riding carts. You can climb to dizzying heights or lose yourself in a twisting labyrinth, turning a routine inspection into a multisensory adventure.

A standard 2×2 meter playspace is all you need to walk around freely and explore the game's environments without controller-based movements. Players with smaller playspaces also have the option to explore the park with teleportation. To explore the park and Samantha's memories, you'll have to solve various puzzles scattered throughout the attractions. You can pick up and manipulate many objects to search for clues and trigger intricate mechanisms to unlock new paths through the park.

