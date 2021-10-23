The Arcade Crew Announces New Action-Adventure Title Infernax

The Arcade Crew and developer Berzerk Studio announced their next project on the way with the action-adventure game Infernax. This one is well worth checking out for a moment as they have taken demon-slaying to a new level in a game that is a throwback to classic 8-bit adventure games, but with a scarier and more modern appeal as it has some freaky visuals while you beat enemies down until they're just a bloody mess on the floor. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is set to come out for PC and all three major consoles in Q1 2022.

Infernax follows Alcedor, a famed knight who discovers an unholy magic has spread throughout his land while he was away. Armed with a skull-splitting mace and a trusty shield, Alcedor vows to obliterate the grotesque beasts roaming his home in an epic side-scrolling quest recalling the essence of classically difficult action adventure games. Alcedor gains experience and gold vital for obtaining powerups as he slaughters foes, leveling up stats and earning new skills and weapons to help paint the screen red with blocky splatters of blood. Morality-testing decisions made during his quest prompt consequences later in the adventure and influence which of the game's multiple endings players witness. Infernax's open world-style design is packed with secrets awaiting discovery by its most kickass players, offering a satisfying reward for those skilled enough to endure a brutal challenge.

Smash as many monsters as you can to get some money, spend your savings to buy better weapons and armors from the blacksmith, gear up and get stronger for this journey of smashing even more faces! Every choice you make open up different side quests to obtain powerful weapons and skills or money Storm the Castle and slay their bosses before more innocent fall to the mysterious curse that plagues your land. In the end, only you can rid the land of Upel of these monsters, whichever way you decide to do it; you do you, dude…