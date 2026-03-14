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The BAFTA Games Awards Reveals Its 2026 Nominees
BAFTA revealed the full list of nominees for the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, which arer set to take place in mid-April on YouTube
Article Summary
- BAFTA Games Awards 2026 nominees revealed, ceremony set for April 17 on YouTube livestream
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads with 12 nominations, followed by Dispatch and Ghost of Yōtei
- Major categories include Best Game, Artistic Achievement, Debut Game, and Technical Achievement
- Notable nominees feature big names like Death Stranding 2, Indiana Jones, and Hollow Knight: Silksong
BAFTA announced their full line of nominees this week for the 22nd Annual BAFTA Games Awards, set to take place next month. As you might suspect, some of the more familiar names of the year came out on top, as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 nabbed 12 nominations, followed by Dispatch with nine, Ghost of Yōtei with eight, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with seven, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with six, and Arc Raiders nabbing five. We have the full rundown of nominees for you here, as the ceremony will take place on April 17.
BAFTA Games Awards Nominees
ANIMATION
- Battlefield 6
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- South of Midnight
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- Arc Raiders
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
BEST GAME
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
BRITISH GAME
- Atomfall
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monument Valley
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
DEBUT GAME
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- The Midnight Walk
EVOLVING GAME
- Fallout 76
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman: World of Assassination
- No Man's Sky
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40, 000: Space Marine 2
FAMILY
- Donkey King Bananza
- Is This Seat Takane?
- LEGO Party!
- Mario Kart World
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- The Alters
- and Roger
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl
GAME DESIGN
- Ball X Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
MULTIPLAYER
- Arc Raiders
- Dune: Awakening
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- LEGO Party!
- Peak
- Split Fiction
MUSIC
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
NARRATIVE
- The Alters
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
- THE ALTERS Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios
- Arc Raiders
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- South of Midnight
- Split Fiction
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson in Dispatch
- Ben Starr as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Eeika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost Of Yōtei
- Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Tom Mckay as Henry Of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad in Lies Of P: Overture
- Charlie Cox as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Jane Perry as Lia Cain in Dead Take
- Jeffrey Wright as Chase in Dispatch
- Kirsty Rider as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Arc Raiders
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction