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The BAFTA Games Awards Reveals Its 2026 Nominees

BAFTA revealed the full list of nominees for the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, which arer set to take place in mid-April on YouTube

Article Summary BAFTA Games Awards 2026 nominees revealed, ceremony set for April 17 on YouTube livestream

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads with 12 nominations, followed by Dispatch and Ghost of Yōtei

Major categories include Best Game, Artistic Achievement, Debut Game, and Technical Achievement

Notable nominees feature big names like Death Stranding 2, Indiana Jones, and Hollow Knight: Silksong

BAFTA announced their full line of nominees this week for the 22nd Annual BAFTA Games Awards, set to take place next month. As you might suspect, some of the more familiar names of the year came out on top, as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 nabbed 12 nominations, followed by Dispatch with nine, Ghost of Yōtei with eight, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with seven, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with six, and Arc Raiders nabbing five. We have the full rundown of nominees for you here, as the ceremony will take place on April 17.

BAFTA Games Awards Nominees

ANIMATION

Battlefield 6

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

South of Midnight

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

BEST GAME

Arc Raiders

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

BRITISH GAME

Atomfall

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Mafia: The Old Country

Monument Valley

PowerWash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

DEBUT GAME

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Despelote

Dispatch

The Midnight Walk

EVOLVING GAME

Fallout 76

Helldivers 2

Hitman: World of Assassination

No Man's Sky

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40, 000: Space Marine 2

FAMILY

Donkey King Bananza

Is This Seat Takane?

LEGO Party!

Mario Kart World

PowerWash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

The Alters

and Roger

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Consume Me

Despelote

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chornobyl

GAME DESIGN

Ball X Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Split Fiction

MULTIPLAYER

Arc Raiders

Dune: Awakening

Elden Ring Nightreign

LEGO Party!

Peak

Split Fiction

MUSIC

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

NARRATIVE

The Alters

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

THE ALTERS Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

South of Midnight

Split Fiction

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson in Dispatch

Ben Starr as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Eeika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost Of Yōtei

Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Tom Mckay as Henry Of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad in Lies Of P: Overture

Charlie Cox as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Jane Perry as Lia Cain in Dead Take

Jeffrey Wright as Chase in Dispatch

Kirsty Rider as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Arc Raiders

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

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