The Battle Of Polytopia Announced For Nintendo Switch

Indie developer and publisher Midjiwan confirmed today that The Battle Of Polytopia will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game has been out since 2016 on PC and has slowly over time built up a ton of content that has been run and engaging, along with cute pixel art characters that have become adorable staples of the game. Now Switch owners will get a chance to explore this world as you'll be getting the most complete version of the game with all the content released to date in one game. We have more info from today's announcement below as the game is currently set to be released for the portable console on October 12th, 2022.

The Battle Of Polytopia's arrival on Nintendo Switch will mark the first time it will be available on home consoles. Downloaded over 16 million times across PC, Mac and mobile devices, the game is known for its strategic depth, simple interface and visually distinct art style. It's even earned quite the reputation among Tesla vehicle owners thanks to its availability on their dashboards. Set on the Square, or the bizarre home planet of the bellicose Polytopians, The Battle Of Polytopia has players become the ruler of one of 12 tribes, each with their own characteristics and technologies. Build and expand your civilization of choice by competing with other tribes, researching new inventions, and harnessing the powerful magic you find along the way. With millions of players, this game has quickly become one of the most popular civilization style strategy games for mobile and has been acclaimed for its sleek user interface and great depth in gameplay.

"Polytopia was made for strategy fans looking for quick yet challenging bursts of world domination at home or on the go. It's a perfect fit on Nintendo's hybrid console," says Christian Lovstedt, GM at Midjiwan AB. "Our existing players have labeled it as chess for the 21st century!"