The Black Desert Soundtrack Is Coming To Vinyl

Celebrating the game's 10th Anniversary, Pearl Abyss will release a vinyl soundtrack for Black Desert this year through Black Screen Records

This deluxe three-LP set features iconic in-game music, spanning the MMO's original and newer compositions.

Original album artwork by Eli H. Han and collectible sleeves celebrate the game's world and history.

Tracks composed by Hwiman Ryu embrace genres from jazz to ethnic fusion, enriching fans' adventures.

Pearl Abyss has partnered with Black Screen Records to present a special vinyl release of Black Desert's soundtrack, all to celebrate its 10th Anniversary. This three-LP collection features music from the title going all the way back to the first incarnation of the game, to many of the songs you have heard while adventuring through the MMORPG. Complete with original artwork by Eli H. Han, showing reverence to the title's history and many of the aspects of the world itself. The album is currently up for pre-order, going for €55 (about $61 as of when we're writing this). We have more details from the team about the soundtrack for you here.

Black Desert – 10th Anniversary Vinyl

Music has been a core pillar of Black Desert's immersive experience since its inception. The anniversary vinyl set pays tribute to that legacy, offering fans an opportunity to revisit their in-game memories through the iconic compositions that have accompanied them on their adventures. The album features a handpicked selection of tracks composed by Hwiman Ryu and his team, spanning a wide range of genres including jazz, ethnic fusion, and alternative rock. Each piece reflects the emotional depth and cultural vibrancy of the Black Desert universe. In addition to the music, the album's richly designed sleeves are collectible artworks in themselves, making the 10th anniversary set a must-have for audiophiles and long-time fans alike.

"I believe vinyl is a journey through time, through music," said Hwiman Ryu, Audio Director at Pearl Abyss. "Since it's common to listen to one side in its entirety, each track builds on the next, complementing each other and deepening the emotional experience. When you listen to the Black Desert soundtrack on vinyl, we hope it will stir something in your adventuring heart and bring about unforgettable memories."

