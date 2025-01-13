Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rebel Wolves, The Blood of Dawnwalker

The Blood Of Dawnwalker Announced With Double-Trailer

Take on vampires in a new action RPG, The Blood Of Dawnwalker, as Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco showed the game off in two trailers

Article Summary The Blood Of Dawnwalker immerses players in a 14th Century world overrun by vampires.

Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco reveal double-trailer showcasing the cinematic and gameplay.

Players choose their path, battling as a Dawnwalker to save their family from chaos.

No release date yet, but launching on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Developer Rebel Wolves and publisher Bandai Namco have revealed their next major game on the way with the action RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker. The game is set in an alternative 14th Century, where feudal lords have been overthrown by powerful vampires who lurk in the shadows of the daylight. You will forge ahead to save your family in the middle of this chaos, as you will be able to choose what direction you go. The team released a double-trailer, the cinematic and the gameplay together in one video, which we have for you above. No timeframe has been set for the game's release, only that we know it will be out on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

14th Century Europe. Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors. In the wake of the disasters claiming thousands of lives, the decimated human population struggles for survival. It's a moment of weakness – and that's all they needed. In Vale Sangora, somewhere in a forgotten corner of the Carpathian Mountains, vampires seize their opportunity to walk out of the shadows, overthrow the feudal lords and claim what they've been denied for centuries: freedom, and ultimate power that comes with it. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same.

Other creatures of the night follow their lead. Legends turn into reality, and history as we know it will never be the same. A young man turned into a Dawnwalker, forever treading the line between the world of day and the realm of night. Fight for your humanity or embrace the cursed powers to save your family. Whatever your choice, the question stands: is your soul worth the lives of those you love? Face your foes – be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember – the real evil may bask in the sun's light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night.

