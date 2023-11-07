Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Jar, Green Hell

The Building Update For Green Hell Arrives On Consoles

Everything PC players have experienced from the Building Update for Green Hell on PC has now been added to the console version.

Article Summary The Building Update for Green Hell is now available on consoles.

Players can now build treehouses, footbridges, and floating homes in the game.

Update includes improved building materials and the first two-handed axe for players.

Creepy Jar continues to enhance Green Hell based on player feedback.

Indie game publisher Creepy Jar has revealed that the Building Update that was released for Green Hell on PC has now come to the game on consoles. The community has wanted the ability to build better in the game for a while now, and this update gives you everything you need to essentially make a living for yourself in the middle of the tropical hellscape. We got the details below along with the latest trailer for the content.

"This update is the result of feedback from thousands of Green Hell's most dedicated players and a continuation of Creepy Jar's commitment to listening to community feedback. In addition to the ability to build treehouses and even build on water, the Building Update also includes some big quality-of-life improvements to make building your homestead on console more efficient than ever."

Build your home in the trees – Utilizing a new Climbing Rope construction, players can head to the treetops to build their very own treehouse! Find the biggest tree around—covered with Indigo Blue Leptonia Mushrooms and Banisteropsis Vine—and assemble your two-story Wooden/Bamboo Tree House.

Utilizing a new Climbing Rope construction, players can head to the treetops to build their very own treehouse! Find the biggest tree around—covered with Indigo Blue Leptonia Mushrooms and Banisteropsis Vine—and assemble your two-story Wooden/Bamboo Tree House. Footbridge – Make easy walking connections between your tree constructions as well as your water and land abodes.

Make easy walking connections between your tree constructions as well as your water and land abodes. Whatever floats your boat – The new Floating Frame & Triangular Floating Frame will allow players to build their abode up to 3 floors high right on the water.

The new Floating Frame & Triangular Floating Frame will allow players to build their abode up to 3 floors high right on the water. 3-sided fun – Use new Wooden/Bamboo Triangular Frames to create a more unique home than ever before.

Use new Wooden/Bamboo Triangular Frames to create a more unique home than ever before. STAY OUT! – Keep out unwanted visitors with Wooden/Bamboo Doors.

Keep out unwanted visitors with Wooden/Bamboo Doors. More building material options – Bamboo and Wood everywhere! Build new versions of walls, roofs, and ceilings out of the material of your fancy.

Bamboo and Wood everywhere! Build new versions of walls, roofs, and ceilings out of the material of your fancy. Hit 'em hard – No predator is safe when players wield the all-new Heavy Stone Axe, the first two-handed axe players can craft on their own.

No predator is safe when players wield the all-new Heavy Stone Axe, the first two-handed axe players can craft on their own. Revamped notebook – The player notebook is slimmer and more organized than ever.

The player notebook is slimmer and more organized than ever. Clear your path – Cut down big palms, logs, stumps, and branches to clear your path all through the Amazon.

