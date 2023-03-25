The Caligula Effect: Overdose Drops Trailer & PS5 Release Date Get a good look at the PS5 version of The Caligula Effect: Overdose from NIS America before the game comes out in late-May.

NIS America released a new trailer this week for The Caligula Effect: Overdose on PS5 as they revealed new characters and a proper release date. The latest trailer shows off some of the people you'll be running into as they give you a rundown of the heroes and villains throughout this brand-new story, as well as a bit of the path you'll be taking this time around in the world of Mobius. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom, along with more info from the developers on this one, as the game will be released for the PS5 on May 30th, 2023.

"Mobius. An idyllic world that exists for the sake of letting people forget about the pain and problems of reality. In this world created by a sentient vocaloid program, μ (Mu), reality and fantasy has become blurred, allowing people to relive their high school years in bliss. Yet in this seemingly beautiful and perfect world, something is amiss. Escape from this false paradise with your fellow students and return to reality in The Caligula Effect: Overdose!"

An Overdose of New Features – The Caligula Effect: Overdose boasts enhanced visuals and gameplay! Explore new scenarios, endings, and the "Forbidden Musician Route" while escaping the virtual world of Mobius.

The New Faces of Kishimai High – Play as the newly added female protagonist! Plus, meet two new members of the Go-Home Club, who each have their own new Ostinato Musician to face.

Use the Imaginary Chain! – Turn-based battle meets exhilarating action in this refined JRPG battle system! Develop a flawless strategy after using the Imaginary Chain to predict what your enemies will do next!

Unite and Escape – Sometimes, it's hard to go it alone. Befriend over 500 other students in this imaginary paradise to improve your skills in battle and ultimately return to reality.