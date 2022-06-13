The Capcom Showcase 2022 Shows Off Multiple New Titles & Updates

Capcom decided to throw their own showcase during Summer Game Fest this week as we got a better look at several games. While there was a little bit of talk on Street Fighter 6, the Fighting Collection, and Arcade 2nd Stadium, the primary focus was on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, several Resident Evil titles, promoting the 10th Anniversary of Dragon's Dogma, and their latest IP on the way called Exoprimal. We have the rundown from the developers below as well as the entire video for you to watch as it comes in at a respectable 40 minutes.

Monster Hunter series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto opened the Capcom Showcase with an illuminating new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The video featured a revitalization of the Jungle area from the second generation of Monster Hunter games, welcomed back Espinas the Thorn Wyvern from Monster Hunter Frontier, and saw the frenzied approach of the flagship beast from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, Gore Magala. Hunters can pursue an early taste of the action when a free demo for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak emerges shortly after 7pm PT tomorrow, June 14, 2022, for Nintendo Switch and Steam. Digital pre-orders are now available on both platforms and come packed with a bonus Palamute and Palico layered armor set. Hunters eager to track down the next content update beyond the June 30, 2022 launch can anticipate Lucent Nargacuga the Moon Swift Wyvern returning in August with the iconic Forlorn Arena. Beyond that, more content is planned for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak this fall, winter, and into next year.

Those yearning for dark shadows got a first glimpse of the long-awaited DLC for Resident Evil Village. The Winters' Expansion arrives October 28, 2022, on all available platforms. The new content includes a Third-Person Mode for the campaign, The Mercenaries Additional Orders featuring new stages and playable characters Chris Redfield, Heisenberg, and Lady Dimitrescu; and a continuation of the story in Shadows of Rose. Set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village, this new tale follows Rose Winters, the daughter of main protagonist Ethan, as she struggles with her terrifying powers. Players must explore and survive a warped and mysterious realm inside the consciousness of the Megamycete in search of a cure. Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, a bundle of the Winters' Expansion and the main game, will also launch on October 28, 2022, in physical and digital formats for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and Stadia. Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer experience that will be free for Resident Evil Village players, will go live on the same date. Resident Evil Village Producer Tsuyoshi Kanda also shared the game's main story is now in production for PlayStation VR2 and Mac.

Fans with the newly announced Resident Evil 4 on their bingo cards are also in luck, as Director Yasuhiro Ampo and Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi discussed the modern reimagining of the 2005 classic. The development team aims to dial up the original release's key feelings of loneliness and the fear of enemies blinded by zealotry; when the action-packed survival horror title reawakens on March 24, 2023. Until then, players can sink their teeth into three enhanced Resident Evil games. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard reanimate today on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with 4K resolution, ray tracing, high frame rate, and 3D audio. These cutting-edge features offer a more vivid, smooth, and immersive experience. DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support are also available on PlayStation 5. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can upgrade at no additional cost via the digital upgrade program and Smart Delivery. PC patches for all three titles arrive today as well.

Dragon's Dogma Director Hideaki Itsuno also joined the program to thank fans as the open-world action franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary. Arisen can look forward to a dedicated video message from the team later this week, so tune in to the Dragon's Dogma YouTube channel on June 16, 2022 at 3pm PT.

The first opportunity to repel swarms of dinosaurs in Exoprimal, a brand new IP from Capcom, arrives next month. Register today for a chance to participate in the closed network test on Steam for PC this July and be among the first Exofighters to try this team-based action game before it deploys in 2023. To prepare players before they suit up in mechanized combat armor and join the fight, Exoprimal Director Takuro Hiraoka presented a briefing on the dynamic main game mode, Dino Survival. In this multiplayer experience, two squads of five Exofighters race to complete orders assigned by Leviathan, the sinister artificial intelligence behind the dinosaur outbreaks. Teams must complete missions before their rivals to win, stay alive, and continue searching for a way to escape Leviathan's deadly games. A new trailer teased a selection of objectives that make up Dino Survival. These include VTOL Defense, where squads defend downed aircraft from dinosaur onslaughts, and Omega Charge, which introduces a massive hammer that Exofighters will wield to obliterate targets. The video also unveiled two new Assault class Exosuits that are absolutely armed to the teeth. Barrage, a burning bombardier, and the rail gun-wielding sniper Vigilant join a growing armory of futuristic suits that teams can swap between on-the-fly to coordinate and overcome any challenge. While many situations pit players against hordes of dinosaurs, there are others where they clash directly with opposing squads, and even some where rival teams must band together to take-down common foes, like the twisted Neo Tyrannosaurus.