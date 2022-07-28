The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 3: Lilligant VSTAR

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, let's take a look at a Hisuian species that debuts in the Pokémon TCG for the very first time.

Hisuian Lilligant gets the full treatment in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. Above, you can see that it gets a standard holo rare, a Pokémon-V, and a VSTAR. Later, I'll show that it gets a Full Art V, Alternate Art V, and Rainbow Rare VSTAR.

The holographic card by Mizue bursts with bright colors, showing off the "skates" on this region-based form's feet that makes it unique to Hisui. 5ban Graphics shows Hisuian Lilligant putting those blades to work in an attack on the Pokémon-V card, which uses a photorealistic background colored in lush purple and red. Finally, the VSTAR, my favorite of the set, showcases this Pokémon spinning gracefully as it attacks.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.