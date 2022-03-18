The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 12: Chimecho, Alcremie

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at three Psychic-type cards.

Chimecho: It is likely instilled in me by the Chimecho and James storyline in the Pokémon anime, but I just love to see a happy Chimecho. MAHOU illustrates one of the cheeriest I've seen, with Chimecho gliding through a mild day, its tail trailing behind it in the light wind.

It is likely instilled in me by the Chimecho and James storyline in the Pokémon anime, but I just love to see a happy Chimecho. illustrates one of the cheeriest I've seen, with Chimecho gliding through a mild day, its tail trailing behind it in the light wind. Alcremie: Painterly artist sowsow illustrates Alcremie's card, a regular rare in this set that ties into a Character Card in the Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Trainer Gallery. That card shows Cafe Master and Alcremie inside the Cafe, sharing a table together. This pair of cards wonderfully illustrates the bond that these two share.

Painterly artist illustrates Alcremie's card, a regular rare in this set that ties into a Character Card in the Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Trainer Gallery. That card shows Cafe Master and Alcremie inside the Cafe, sharing a table together. This pair of cards wonderfully illustrates the bond that these two share. Dedenne: Known as the Pikachu-lookalike of Kalos, Dedenne gets cracking with an intense electrical attack in this cute card with confident, clean linework by Nagomi Nijo. These three cards when looked at together showcase just how different in style non-holo cards can be in the Pokémon TCG.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.