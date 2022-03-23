The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 17: Zamazenta & Drampa

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at two Ultra Rare cards in the set featuring one of the franchise's most noble Pokémon along with one of its dorkiest.

Zamazenta V: Has Zamazenta ever looked more majestic? This era has featured quite a lot of Zamazenta cards considering it is one of the two mascots of the entire Sword & Shield block along with Zacian, but PLANETA Mochizuki (the artist behind the now iconic Rayquaza VMAX) took this one to the next level, depicting this Steel-type as a noble Legendary.

Drampa V: I like Drampa! It's certainly a goofy Pokémon, and this card shows that off, but I like its doofy vibe. I'll always remember pulling Drampa GX from Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising as by far my most off-center card of all time. It felt oddly appropriate. Here, Drampa V is illustrated by aky G Works in a very soft, sort of "airbrushed painting on a car" style.

