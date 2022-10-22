Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Goku Vs. Android 13

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition), is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at more cards from this set themed to the Super Android 13! movie.

Today's previews give a solid look at the expansive cast of Super Android 13! as a film. The first card showcases Goku's decisive battle against the final version of Android 13. Essentially created as a way to show elements of the Cell Saga in the confines of a brief movie, the film shows Android 13 go on to absorb Androids 14 and 15 to become Super Android 13, a much more powerful entity. The other previews show more of the Z-Warriors involved in the film. In one card, Krillin delivers a powerful punch, while in the other Piccolo delivers a devastating downward strike.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.